Plastic surgery? Head to a nearby GH

CHENNAI: A nose job, butt lift, breast implants and liposuction are perhaps some of the most popular plastic surgery procedures known to the public. While most celebrities, socialites and social media influencers use these services, which makes them more glamorous, sought-after, and of course, expensive, there are other lesser-known aspects of plastic surgery that have more utility and functional benefits.

And the best part?

The State Health Department has been offering several services in plastic and reconstructive surgery at several government hospitals in the State for over a decade. However, lack of awareness on the affordability of these services at the GH across the State keeps them out of reach. “Burns, hand injuries and others are being treated on a regular basis. Amputations were done earlier but now we’re preserving the limbs. There are many types of cases including neurosurgical, ortho and paediatric that require the services of plastic surgery,” explains Dr M Sugumar, plastic surgeon, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

The RGGGH also does scar revisions and other cosmetic surgeries too. “If it’s a question of affordability without compromising on quality of service, you can pick any government hospital. Besides, it’s all covered under the Chief Minister Comprehensive Health Service Insurance Scheme,” he adds.

The plastic surgeons at GH always have trauma and emergency-based cases but there isn’t much awareness about the several types of reconstructive surgeries being offered there.