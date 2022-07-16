Plastic surgery? Head to a nearby GH

CHENNAI: A nose job, butt lift, breast implants and liposuction are perhaps some of the most popular plastic surgery procedures known to the public. While most celebrities, socialites and social media influencers use these services, which makes them more glamorous, sought-after, and of course, expensive, there are other lesser-known aspects of plastic surgery that have more utility and functional benefits.
And the best part?
The State Health Department has been offering several services in plastic and reconstructive surgery at several government hospitals in the State for over a decade. However, lack of awareness on the affordability of these services at the GH across the State keeps them out of reach. “Burns, hand injuries and others are being treated on a regular basis. Amputations were done earlier but now we’re preserving the limbs. There are many types of cases including neurosurgical, ortho and paediatric that require the services of plastic surgery,” explains Dr M Sugumar, plastic surgeon, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.
The RGGGH also does scar revisions and other cosmetic surgeries too. “If it’s a question of affordability without compromising on quality of service, you can pick any government hospital. Besides, it’s all covered under the Chief Minister Comprehensive Health Service Insurance Scheme,” he adds.
The plastic surgeons at GH always have trauma and emergency-based cases but there isn’t much awareness about the several types of reconstructive surgeries being offered there.
“Breast implants are mostly done for the transgender community. Only few people come for aesthetics procedures, as the elite prefer private hospitals. However, at GH, we specialise and offer all kinds of reconstruction surgeries using quality materials,” added Dr Sugumar. The plastic surgery unit at the Burns department in Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital is a boon for patients who suffer from any form of disfigurement or scarring.
Over the last 10 years, the demand for reconstructive surgeries and aesthetic-based plastic surgeries at this GH has been growing steadily. “We’re known for all kinds of reconstruction of the body parts including refiguring, skin corrections, restoring the skin texture and other forms of scar revisions. We have a regular plastic surgery department too, where birth defects such as cleft lips, birthmarks, scars, etc and also repairs are done,” explains Dr Angeline Selvaraj, plastic surgeon, Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. “There are trauma-related cases as well, and so are corrective procedures for male breasts, liposuction, hernia and other such services.” Several awareness programmes are being conducted to promote even the aesthetic plastic surgery procedures at GHs.
Plastic surgeons at Stanley Medical College and Hospital point out that many industrial accidents and road accidents in the city require the services of a plastic surgeon. “With the latest advancements in the field, plastic surgery helps people lead a better quality of life, overcome fears of low self-esteem and other psychological fears,” adds Dr Angeline.
