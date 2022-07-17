Kallakurichi violence: Annamalai says public lost faith in DMK

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai hit out at the ruling DMK government saying that the Kallakurichi violence over the suspicious death of a girl student shows that public has lost confidence in the state government and respect for the police, in a tweet.
He said that DGP should have brought the violence in Kallakurichi under control urging people to wait till the investigation gets over. “ADGP Intelligence is busy trying to safeguard his post while the school education minister doesn’t have time to meet the girl's parents. All these seem to be manifestations of an incompetent government,” he tweeted.
Annamalai said that strict action should be taken against whoever committed the crime. “We demand the government that the investigation officers of the case should not hail from the districts and the case should be transferred to the CBCID immediately,” he urged.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android