Political parties condemn caste question in Periyar University

CHENNAI: After Periyar University landed in soup after a controversial question on ‘who is lower caste' appeared in a semester exam, the state government has announced that action will be taken on those responsible for the question.

State Higher Education Department secretary D Karthikeyan said that a question related to caste was asked in a recent semester exam had created a controversy. “With regard to the issue, a committee comprising higher authorities will be constituted to probe the matter and the members would submit a report. Based on the report, departmental action will be taken against the persons who did the mistake," Karthikeyan said.

The controversial question appeared in the second year question paper of MA History following which there was huge uproar from educationalists and leaders of various political parties.

"Is this the Dravidian rule of DMK government where the very ideals of Periyar have been insulted by asking questions on castes", said AIADMK Interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a tweet.