Controversy over question on lower caste in Periyar Univ exam

CHENNAI: A question on which caste in Tamil Nadu is considered to be the lowest has been the subject of intense debate following a question on the Salem Periyar University exam. The question was asked in the 2nd semester examination for M.Sc History students.

However, the Vice-Chancellor of Periyar University stated that teachers from other colleges and universities prepared the exam paper and that they do not read the question papers beforehand as they will be leaked if they are checked. Additionally, he stated that this issue would receive the proper investigation and re-examination will be considered.