Periyar University apologizes for controversial question on caste

COIMBATORE: As the controversial question on caste in the semester examination triggered widespread outlash against Periyar University, named after a rationalist leader, the university authorities attempted to distance themselves from the issueby claiming to be unaware of contents in the question paper.

On Thursday, students studying second year MA History in Periyar University were handed out a question paper on the subject, ‘Freedom Movement in Tamil Nadu from 1880 CE to 1947 CE’ with a multiple choice question in Part A as, “Which one is the lower caste belongs to Tamil Nadu.” The options given were Maharas, Nadars, Ezhavas and Harijans.

With the issue turning into a controversy, the Periyar University Registrar D Gopi said, “The University appoints the chairman for question paper setting from other universities and affiliated colleges based on experience. The chairman can assign the work of preparing a question paper to other teachers with a minimum three years of teaching experience. Also, the chairman should ensure that the questions are framed within the syllabus, proper dispersion of marks and clear without any controversial words, before sending them to the university,” he said, in a statement.

Usually, two sets of question papers will be sent and one among them will be chosen on a random basis for printing. After printing, the question papers will be issued to respective colleges in sealed covers and none in the university’s examination wing are permitted to read them.

“Therefore, the university does not have any hidden intentions or direct links over the controversial question,” he said.

While expressing apology to students, public, educationists and college managements on behalf of the university, the Registrar assured that efforts would be taken to ensure that such controversial questions do not appear in the future. “Also, a proper investigation will be conducted and action will be taken,” he said.

Leaders of various political parties including AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan, PMK leader S Ramadoss condemned Periyar University for asking caste related questions in the examination.