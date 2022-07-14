Sri Lanka is proof that communalism spells disaster: DMK

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Thursday took a veiled dig at the BJP’s communal agenda and said that the collapse in Sri Lanka was proof that communalism and religious hatred would only spell disaster for the country.

Penning a strongly-worded editorial in its party mouth piece 'Murasoli' on the ongoing Lankan political turmoil titled “Sri Lanka is proof”, the DMK mouthpiece stated, “Doctrines like ‘one religion, one race’ were no match to people’s hunger and needs. People of one religion have chased away their erstwhile ‘saviour’ president who also hails from the same religion.”

Quoting experts as describing the ongoing turmoil in Sri Lanka as a “war against unitary government and centralization of power,” the DMK paper editorial referred to the growing economic inequality there and said the Lankan crisis demonstrates that poverty and hunger cannot be covered up by masquerading oneself in nationalism.

Stating that reducing the turmoil to mere economic crisis and food shortage was tantamount to saving the Rajapaksa, the DMK recalled the dramatic fleeing of all Rajapaksa’s from the Island nation and said that the current political crisis was an eruption of communalism, racism, language, caste, region, border differences and money and power divide peaking in a country. Remarking that the presidential palace was shrieking because of the eruption of the crisis, the DMK, which has been a staunch critic of the communal and majoritarian agenda of the BJP led Centre here, said that Sri Lanka was proof of the outcome of using communalism and racial hatred to deceive people for political gains without any concern for the public welfare.