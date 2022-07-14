World

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya leaves for Singapore

Rajapaksa departed from the Maldives on Saudi Airlines flight SV 788 to Singapore, they said.
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya leaves for Singapore
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday left the Maldives for Singapore after fleeing his country amid an economic crisis, sources said.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa
The fall of the house of Rajapaksas

Rajapaksa departed from the Maldives on Saudi Airlines flight SV 788 to Singapore, they said.

Rajapaksa, the 73-year-old leader who had promised to resign on Wednesday, appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the acting President hours after he fled the country, escalating the political crisis and triggering a fresh wave of protests.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Sri Lanka crisis
Lankan crisis
Gotabaya leaves for Singapore
Saudi Airlines flight SV 788

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in