Answer sheets of Class 12 students to be released online tomorrow

CHENNAI: Directorate of Government Examinations has announced that Class 12 board examination answer sheet copy can be downloaded from tomorrow.

A press release issued by Directorate of Government Examinations states:-

Candidates who have written the Class 12 board examination and requested a copy of the answer sheet can download it by using their registration number and date of birth on the notification page by visiting the website www.dge.tn.gov.in from July 14 (tomorrow).

After downloading the copy of the answer sheet, one can apply through the office of Assistant Director of Government Examinations from July 15 to July 19.

Class 12 board exams was held in Tamil Nadu last May and results were released in June. The overall pass percentage this year was (93.76%), slightly than 2020's pass percentage of 92.3%. Of the total 8,06,277 students who registered through schools, girls’ pass percentage was 96.32% and boys’ was 90.96%.