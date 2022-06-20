Class 12 Board results to be out soon

CHENNAI: The results of the Class 12 State Board Examination in Tamil Nadu will be released at 10 am today.
Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi is about to announce the results of the examination at the Anna Centenary Library, Kotturpuram, Chennai.
The results of the examination are arranged to be viewed immediately on the web pages of the Department of Education.
Students can view the results of the examination at http://www.tnresults.nic.in and http://www.dge1.tn.nic.in
The results will also be sent through SMS to the registered mobile number.
The Department of School Education has announced that the results will be officially released at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai.