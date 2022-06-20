TamilNadu

Class 12 Board results to be out soon

Minister Anbil Mahesh is about to announce the results of the examination at the Anna Centenary Library, Kotturpuram, Chennai.
Class 12 Board results to be out soon
Minister Anbil Mahesh
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The results of the Class 12 State Board Examination in Tamil Nadu will be released at 10 am today.

Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi is about to announce the results of the examination at the Anna Centenary Library, Kotturpuram, Chennai.

The results of the examination are arranged to be viewed immediately on the web pages of the Department of Education.

Minister Anbil Mahesh
Results for Class 12 & Class 10, to be declared today

Students can view the results of the examination at http://www.tnresults.nic.in and http://www.dge1.tn.nic.in

The results will also be sent through SMS to the registered mobile number.

The Department of School Education has announced that the results will be officially released at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in