Time for AIADMK workers to come together: Sasikala on GC meet

"Looking at today's events, the time has come for all AIADMK workers to come together. If you try to grab the leadership position, it will not last. No position attained through money will last and it's legally void. Don't lose sight of reality by fighting for the shadow,” she said at a programme.

"With the support of all the volunteers we will definitely achieve the reality. One and a half crore volunteers and the public are supporting me. The treasurer can announce the financial statements in the General council meet. If so, how can it be accepted as a general council meet? The AIADMK General council meet was invalid,” she added.

AIADMK elected Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as its Interim General Secretary and vested in him full powers to helm the organisation.