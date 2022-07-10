29-yr-old youth held for killing girl over love affair in Madurai

MADURAI: In the case of a murder of young girl in Madurai, the alleged killer has been arrested a day after the incident occurred. The accused has been identified as S Hariharan (29), sources said.

The 19-year old girl P Aparna was found brutally murdered inside her house at Kudiyanavar Street, Ponmeni on Friday evening.

According to police sources, Hariharan, who is a resident of Singanallur, Coimbatore, frequented his uncle’s house located at Ponmeni and fell in love with Aparna.

However, it was a one-sided affair as the girl refused to accept his proposal. Despite this, Hariharan, who temporarily stayed at Virattipathu, compelled the girl to marry him.

As the girl turned down his proposal, Hariharan became enraged by her refusal and murdered Aparna with a knife. Some of the victim’s neighbours said both of them were in love.

Earlier on Saturday morning, several relatives and local residents thronged near Ambedkar statue at Ponmeni, condemning the girl’s mother and also for providing speedy justice.