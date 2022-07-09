Spurned lover kills woman before engagement in Madurai, at large

CHENNAI: In a horrific incident, a youth from Madurai hacked a woman to death as she refused to marry him.

23-year-old Hariharan, an employee of a private company in Coimbatore, was in a relationship with Aparna (19). Aparna had chosen to walk out of the relationship some time ago. However, Hariharan is said to have pestered her continuously asking her to marry him.

After Aparna informed about Hariharan bothering to her parents, her father Pandi who runs a provision store started looking for an alliance for his daughter and planned to marry her to one Muneeswaran. Planning the wedding later, her parents wanted to get her engagement done first. Getting to know this, Hariharan waited for an opportune time to approach Aparna when she was alone on Friday noon. He threatened her with weapons and persuaded her to marry him, as she rejected he hacked her to death.

Aparna was lying in a pool of blood when her family members came back home.

SS Colony police inspector Boominathan rushed to the spot, but Hariharan fled the spot leaving behind his weapons. The cops after recovering the weapons filed a case and have begun investigating the murder.

Initial investigations suggest that Hariharan had visited Aparna's home to make a marriage proposal which was sternly refused by her parents. Upon rejection, Hariharan decided to kill Aparna.

Hariharan is said to have escaped on a motorcycle, and police are on the lookout for him.