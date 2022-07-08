With another death, TN should get NEET exemption soon: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday said that the State government had lost yet another student for NEET and if the suicides have to be stopped, the State government should not delay the process of getting exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET.

"The Bill seeking exemption from NEET was passed in the State Assembly on September 13, last year, and after 234 days of struggle, the Governor RN Ravi sent the Bill to the Central government for approval. It has been 67 days since the Bill has been sent for approval and the Chief Minister MK Stalin should immediately fly to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and should seek exemption for NEET,” said Anbumani, in a statement.

A student named Murali Krishna, from Hosur, who was preparing for NEET killed himself on Thursday. In the suicide note he had mentioned that NEET is so tough that he fears that he could not join MBBS. As the NEET is scheduled on July 17, the suicide had sent shock waves across the State.