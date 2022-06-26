NEET exemption, AIIMS feature in Ma Su's requests to Mandaviya

In a request letter to the Union Health Minister, Ma Subramanian he said that the role of state government in PG medical admissions under State quota is limited and the draft rules for the same should be revised and subsections 10.1 of the draft should be dropped. He further said that efforts aimed at changing the current admission system for state-allocated seats should be stopped immediately.

He also requested to hasten the establishment work of the AIIMS Hospital in Madurai. Currently, the Government of Tamil Nadu has given admission to the seats at AIIMS Medical College to attend classes at the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College from February 2022. He also requested the Union Health Minister to approve the new AIIMS hospital in Coimbatore. He further requested to establish new medical colleges in 6 districts.

For the students who were studying in Ukraine, he said that the government should find a way for them to continue their studies in India's medical colleges. Another request was given to increase the number of medical students studying abroad from 7.50 per cent to 20 percent in the application to practice and train in the State.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that a request has been made to upgrade 50 Health Sub Centres to Primary Health Centers and 25 Primary Health Centers to 30 Bed Upgraded Primary Health Centers.