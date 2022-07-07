Student preparing for NEET kills self in Krishnagiri

CHENNAI: A medical studies aspirant in Tamil Nadu reappearing for the NEET exam after failing to clear the previous year, has killed himself.

Murali Krishna from Krishnagiri was reportedly preparing for NEET after his failed attempt last year and killed himself by hanging.

Murali is the son of Gopi residing in Hosur of the Krishnagiri district.

He had completed his class 12 and subsequently wrote the NEET exam which he couldn't clear, he has been preparing for the second time to write the NEET exam this year.

In this situation, he went to his room last evening and locked the door. As he did not come out for a long time, his parents grew suspicious. To their shock, upon opening the room's door they found their son hanging.

He was immediately admitted to the hospital, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

During the investigation conducted by the Hosur Sipcot police, a note written by the student was found.

In the letter, Murali Krishna mentioned that NEET was very difficult for him and that he would not be able to score enough to get into medical studies.

This incident has caused stir among the people of the area.