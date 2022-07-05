EPS likely to become 'interim general secretary' in GC meeting

CHENNAI: Former chief minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami's supporters have swung into action to conduct the general council meeting on July 11 and make him the steward of the party following a body-blow to OPS faction from the Madras High Court.

The High Court on Monday refused to entertain a contempt plea from Tirupur's M Shanmugam saying, “The direction which was given by the court is only applicable for the June 23 general council meeting and the same direction cannot be passed by the court for the July 11 general council meeting."

Even as the party decided to reintroduce the post of general secretary, an arrangement to elect an interim general secretary would be made in the July 11 meet as calling for an election will take time. With this, the party would dissolve the coordinator and joint coordinator posts.