'Over 2,441 supporters claim EPS to be leader of AIADMK'

CHENNAI: As the tussle between EPS and OPS continues to rage to claim single leadership post in AIADMK, the party coordinator O Panneerselvam on Wednesday appealed to the Election Commission of India. OPS claimed that an 11-day general body meeting was being arranged without his consent and that the meeting should be banned.

O Panneerselvam's supporters had said that the general body meeting should not be allowed as attempts were being made to amend the party's legal rules and bring in a single leadership.

Following this, an affidavit on behalf of Edappadi K Palaniswami has been filed in the Election Commission on Wednesday.

The affidavit was filed with the support of 2,441 members of the Executive Committee and the General Committee. More than 2,441 people have expressed support for Edappadi K Palaniswami to become the sole leader of the AIADMK.