Covid continues to rise: Chennai’s test positivity rate at 13.4%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 2,654 Covid-19 cases, including one imported case each from Oman and Rajasthan, on Monday. With today’s tally, the total number of cases of Covid-19 in the State reached 34,85,429.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 8 per cent in Tamil Nadu, after testing 30,031 samples in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR was reported in 13.4 per cent, while Chennai reported 12 per cent and 12.8 per cent positivity rate was recorded in Chengalpattu.

The fresh cases in Chennai stood at 1,066, while 375 cases were recorded in Chengalpattu and 144 cases were reported in Coimbatore. About 135 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Tiruvallur and Tiruchy reported 102 cases of Covid-19. All the districts reported fresh cases today .

Meanwhile, the active cases in the State stood at 15,616. With 1,542 more people being discharged from several hospitals across the State, the total recoveries from Covid-19 reached to 34,31,787. With no more deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,026.