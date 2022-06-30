EPS rejects OPS’ letter on by-election for local body polls

Calling Panneerselvam as "loved brother, Palaniswami, in his reply, said "After getting it to know from the media that you have sent a letter to me on June 29 and it was also received through Mahalingam".

Stating that the letter, which was sent by Panneerselvam was "invalid", Palaniswami claimed that the party's general council, which was held recently, has not made any amendments to extend the party's coordinator and deputy coordinator, and therefore both the posts were "null and void".

Palaniswami also charged Panneerselvam having attempted to stall the general council meeting by lodging a complaint in the Aavadi police station despite the gathering being officially announced by both the party coordinator and deputy coordinator.