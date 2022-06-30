EPS rejects OPS’ letter on by-election for local body polls

CHENNAI: Rejecting the letter written by AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam with regard to by-polls, party deputy coordinator, and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday said as the post of coordinator "expired", the communication cannot be accepted.
Panneerselvam had recently written a letter to the party co-coordinator Palaniswami, to submit forms ‘A’ and ‘B’ to the State Election Commission (SEC) for allowing the party’s authorised candidates to contest the by-elections to the local body polls.
Calling Panneerselvam as "loved brother, Palaniswami, in his reply, said "After getting it to know from the media that you have sent a letter to me on June 29 and it was also received through Mahalingam".
Stating that the letter, which was sent by Panneerselvam was "invalid", Palaniswami claimed that the party's general council, which was held recently, has not made any amendments to extend the party's coordinator and deputy coordinator, and therefore both the posts were "null and void".
Palaniswami also charged Panneerselvam having attempted to stall the general council meeting by lodging a complaint in the Aavadi police station despite the gathering being officially announced by both the party coordinator and deputy coordinator.
"In addition, despite having been invited for the AIADMK's office bearers meeting, you have boycotted and therefore, your letter cannot be accepted,” he claimed.
Palaniswami pointed out that of the total 74 head office-bearers of AIADMK, 65 functionaries were attended and four, who could not participate, were unwell. "As you have attempted to approach various courts, to stall all AIADMK activities, the letter of yours cannot be accepted,” he added.
Meanwhile AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran expressed displeasure over the recent developments in AIADMK and held a discussion with his supporters on the recent developments in AIADMK.