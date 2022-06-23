Tamil Magan Hussain elected as AIADMK Presidium Chairman

CHENNAI: Tamil Magan Hussain was elected as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Presidium Chairman at the party's general council meeting on Thursday. He was the interim Presidium Chairman until now.

Meanwhile, all 23 resolutions were rejected at the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general council meeting. AIADMK Presidium Chairman Tamil Magan Hussain announced that it has been decided to hold the next general council meeting of AIADMK on July 11, 2022, at 9.15 am.