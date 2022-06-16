Classes 10, 12 board exam results to be out on June 20 in TN

CHENNAI: Results of Classes 10 and 12 board exams will be out on June 20. The SSLC results will be declared at 12pm while the +2 result will be out at 9.30 am, according to official announcement.

Students can check results here: tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Board exams for Class 10 was conducted last month and around 9 lakh students in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry attended the examinations.

Meanwhile, with around 1.2 lakh students absent for the classes 10, 11 and 12 board exams this year, the Tamil Nadu government has ordered an inquiry into whether these candidates dropped out of school.