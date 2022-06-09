Youth, two boys drown while bathing in kanmoi near Periyakulam

MADURAI: Three persons, including two boys, drowned in a kanmoi at Kailasapatti near Periyakulam in Theni district while taking bath on Thursday evening. The victims have been identified as R Panneerselvam (25) of Thottiapatti, Peraiyur taluk, L Manimaran (12) of Nilakottai and B Sabari (11) of Velanservaikaranpatti, Sembatti, sources said. Four persons, including the victims, reached the kanmoi around 4 pm. As they did not know how to swim, they were pulled in deep waters. N Chinnasamy, a resident of Kailasapatti Colony managed to retrieve them and the ‘108’ rushed them to hospital, but all the three died on the way. A 7-year-old boy L Rudhran of Nilakottai managed to survive, and admitted to Periyakulam GH. Police have filed a case.