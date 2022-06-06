Cuddalore tragedy: Relief not enough, probe into issue, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: The news of 7 girls drowning to death in Keel Arungunam Kuchipalayam area near Cuddalore has shocked the state. Reacting to this, the BJP state president K Annamalai took to Twitter on Monday to extend his deepest condolences to families and relatives of those who lost them. "Instead of just giving relief to the family of the deceased, we should investigate who removed the sand out and whether they had license or not. May their souls rest in peace," he tweeted.

He further tweeted, "The news is saddening that the girls were not aware of the depth of the water, which got stagnated after sand was removed."

Earlier, MRK Panneerselvam said that a detailed inquiry has been ordered into the incident. Following this, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that ₹ 5 lakh each of the families of the 7 girls who drowned.

After the Tamil Nadu Government announced financial assistance yesterday, Edappadi K Palaniswami urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to increase the financial assistance from ₹ 5 lakh to ₹ 10 lakh.

The deceased were identified as A. Monisha (16), M Navaneetha (18), K Priya (18), S Sangavi (16), R Divya Darshini (10), her sister R Priyadarshini (16), and M Kummudha (18).