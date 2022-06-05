Cuddalore death: Stalin announces Rs 5 lakh relief to families

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday condoled the demise of 7 girls who drowned in a river near Cuddalore and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each of their families.

The deceased was identified as A. Monisha (16),M. Navaneetha (18), K. Priya (18), S. Sangavi (16), R. Divya Darshini (10), her sister R Priyadarshini (16), and M Kummudha (18).

Police said that the girls who were neighbours and friends had entered water at the check dam across the Geddilam river to take bath when they got washed away by the undercurrent and drowned. The girls belonged to Kuchipalayam near Nellikuppam in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

Police also added that the Fire and Rescue personnel at Cuddalore rushed to the spot and tried to save the girls but could not. They retrieved their bodies later.

Following this, MRK. Panneerselvam said that a detailed inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

In connection with this, a press release issued on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu read, "Sangavi (age 18) went to bathe at 12.45 pm today on the banks of Kedilam river in Lower Arungunam village, Panruti circle, Cuddalore district. Shankar, Priya (age 19) T / P Gunalan, Monisha (age 16) T / P Amarnath, Navneet (age 20) T / P. Mohan, Sumita (age 18), T / P. Muthuraman, Kavia (A) Divyadarshini (age 10), T / P. Rajguru, and Priyadarshini (age 15), T / P. Rajguru were trapped in the river sand iin a pit on the river bed while taking bath and drowned in Gadilam River at Keel Arunkunam village near Panruti in Cuddalore unexpectedly.