Cuddalore tragedy: EPS asks Stalin to increase solatium

CHENNAI: The Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday expressed condolences to the families of those who drowned in a dam in Cuddalore.
Edappadi K Palaniswami urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to increase the financial assistance from ₹ 5 lakh to ₹ 10 lakh. On Sunday, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced financial assistance of ₹ 5 lakh each to the families of 7 girls who drowned in a river.
EPS tweeted, "I am saddened to learn that A. Monisha, M. Navaneetha, K. Priya, S. Sangavi, R. Divya Darshini, R Priyadarshini and M Kummudha, all from the same area who went to bath in the River in the Keel Arungunam Kuchipalayam area near Cuddalore, were trapped in the deep sea and died. I extend my deepest condolences to their bereaved families. I urge the government to increase the amount of Rs 5 lakh announced by the government to Rs 10 lakh for the families of the victims."
The deceased were identified as A. Monisha (16),M. Navaneetha (18), K. Priya (18), S. Sangavi (16), R. Divya Darshini (10), her sister R Priyadarshini (16), and M Kummudha (18).
Soon after the incident happened, villagers rushed to the spot and immediately rescued the seven drowned girls and sent them to the Cuddalore Government Hospital, where the doctor declared that they are already dead.