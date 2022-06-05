Cuddalore tragedy: EPS asks Stalin to increase solatium

CHENNAI: The Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday expressed condolences to the families of those who drowned in a dam in Cuddalore.

Edappadi K Palaniswami urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to increase the financial assistance from ₹ 5 lakh to ₹ 10 lakh. On Sunday, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced financial assistance of ₹ 5 lakh each to the families of 7 girls who drowned in a river.

EPS tweeted, "I am saddened to learn that A. Monisha, M. Navaneetha, K. Priya, S. Sangavi, R. Divya Darshini, R Priyadarshini and M Kummudha, all from the same area who went to bath in the River in the Keel Arungunam Kuchipalayam area near Cuddalore, were trapped in the deep sea and died. I extend my deepest condolences to their bereaved families. I urge the government to increase the amount of Rs 5 lakh announced by the government to Rs 10 lakh for the families of the victims."