TN is opposing NEP after studying it thoroughly: Ponmudy

CHENNAI: A day after Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi urged the stakeholders to have a thorough study of the National Education Policy (NEP), the Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Tuesday countered that the State is opposing the policy after going through it fully.

During a convocation programme at Tamil Nadu Open University on Monday, the Governor urged educationists and intellectuals to have a thorough study of NEP because only then they will be able to appreciate its worth and scope and how it opens enormous vistas to the youth.

Ravi also highlighted the soul of NEP giving more emphasis on imparting applied knowledge and skills in the mother tongue. However, Ponmudy said that the State had already gone through the NEP document before rejecting it.

Pointing out that the NEP has the provisions to conduct common exams for Classes 5 and 8, the minister, at a function, claimed that the board exams for these classes will increase the dropouts from the schools.

The minister said that the government had already constituted an expert panel involving academicians to come out with a comprehensive State-owned education policy, which will be implemented instead of NEP.

Minister Ponmudy also opined for the introduction of lateral entry in the distance learning technical program, which was offered by various state-owned universities.

He said that the government has already initiated to implement providing Rs 1,000 for female students, who had studied in government schools, for pursuing higher studies.