PMK Prez Anbumani Ramadoss meets Governor RN Ravi

Earlier, he also met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palanisamy. PMK was one of the parties that attended the tea party hosted by the Governor.
PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss met Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan
CHENNAI: PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss, who was recently elected as the new party president, met Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan. Earlier, he also met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palanisamy. PMK was one of the parties that attended the tea party hosted by the Governor.

After the meeting with Stalin a day ago, Anbumani told reporters, "This was a courtesy call with Chief Minister MK Stalin, with no political overtones. He expressed his heartfelt congratulations on my election as the new leader. I met with the CM and stressed the importance of the dam-building project. We must develop a climate change strategy and increase funding. Only then it would be fixed in the next 30-40 years.”

