Rameswaram gangrape: Police holds 2 of 6 accused culpable

Based on complaint from Balu, fisherman and husband of the victim, police have filed a case under Sections 376 and 302 of IPC, sources said.

The police investigation revealed that Ranjan Rana (34) and Prakash (22), fishermen from Odisha, went to collect algae in Rameswaram North, chased away the fisherwoman and raped her by strangling her with sari. They also stole a gold coin from the woman's necklace and tried to get money by mortgaging the jewellery in Rameswaram.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case of murder and rape against two persons and arrested them. The other four people in the area continued to tell police that they know nothing about the incident.