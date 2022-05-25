AIADMK names Shanmugham, Dharmar as candidates for RS bypolls

CHENNAI: The opposition AIADMK on Wednesday named former minister and party senior C Ve Shanmugham and former district secretary R Dharmar as the two candidates for the upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha elections. The AIADMK has 66 seats in the TN legislative assembly and will easily sail through the election for which the nominations have already started.

The election for the six vacant posts is to be held on June 10. Shanmugham is a strong rooted politician based in Villupuram and Dharmar had served the AIADMK as Ramanathapuram district secretary. The DMK had already announced three candidates and the Congress is yet to announce the candidate.