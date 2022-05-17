Tirunelveli quarry rockslide death toll rises to 2

CHENNAI: In the latest development in the Tirunelveli quarry rockslide rescue mission, another fatality has been reported. Lorry cleaner Murugan is said to have succumbed to his injuries.

In a major mishap in Tirunelveli's Adaimidhippankulam stone quarry pit in the late hours of Saturday, boulders came rolling as six workers, who have been working there, were trapped.

An NDRF squad comprising 30 personnel was deployed to carry out the rescue operation. The Navy helicopter from Rameshwaram was sent back as it could come of use due to the inclement weather in the operation.

Of the three earlier rescued, 25-year-old Selvam of Therku Ilayanarkulam couldn't be revived through treatment and he was declared dead on Sunday (May 15) night.

Another Murugan, from Vittilapuram and Vijay, escaped the accident with minor injuries.

The fourth to be lifted from the rocky surface, Murugan from Aayankulam was pronounced dead.