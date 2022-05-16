TamilNadu

Tirunelveli quarry mishap: NDRF reaches spot to take up rescue ops

As rescue operations continued for several hours, information on the condition of those trapped in the rubble remained unclear.
Tirunelveli quarry mishap: NDRF reaches spot to take up rescue ops
NDRF team
Online Desk

CHENNAI: An NDRF team constituting 30 personnel from 4 battalion, were involved in intense rescue operation in the Tirunelveli quarry, where one worker died and two others are missing.

As rescue operations continued for several hours, information on the condition of those trapped in the rubble remained unclear. Heavy cranes and a chopper have been deployed for rescue operations.

"Our 24x7 control room in Arakkonam is closely monitoring the situation round the clock and all efforts are being made in close collaboration with Tamil Nadu State Administration," the NDRF was quoted as saying by ANI.

On Saturday night, 6 workers were stuck inside a 250-foot-deep stone quarry Tharuvai village of Palayamkottai taluk in Tirunelveli district after a giant boulder rolled down into the quarry pit.

NDRF
Tirunelveli
Tirunelveli quarry mishap
Tirunelveli quarry accident
NDRF rescue force in quarry

Related Stories

No stories found.