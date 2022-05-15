Tirunelveli quarry mishap: One worker succumbs to injuries

CHENNAI: S Selvam (25), of Therku Ilayanarkulam, one of the victims of rockslide in Tirunelveli, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

So far, three workers have been rescued from the site.

The mishap took place late on Saturday night. Chief Minister M K Stalin has directed Minister for Backward Classes Welfare R S Rajakannappan to supervise the rescue operations and said steps are being taken, including roping in the services of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), to safely bring the trapped men up to the surface.