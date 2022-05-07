1 year of DMK govt: 5 heart-warming moments of Stalin to remember

CHENNAI: After a 10-year stint in the opposition, Stalin led his party led alliance to an impressive victory against archrival AIADMK in the 2021 Assembly polls, that also marked his first stint as Chief Minister. He had earlier served as deputy CM in the 2006-11 Karunanidhi-led DMK government.
To commemorate the first year anniversary, he made a series of announcements in the Assembly, including providing breakfast for students of government schools and another one aimed at ensuring nutrition.
On this day, let's take a look at 5 incidences when the state head took extra mile at times of distress:
When Stalin answered an SOS call at Covid war room: When a Chennai resident made a call for a medical emergency, her late night distress call was attended to by Stalin himself, who was on a visit to the facility. He promised her timely help when she sought an emergency bed for a relatives. In 30 minutes, the patient, whose oxygen saturation levels had dropped to 84%, was allocated a bed at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).
‘CM Sir Help Me’ : In February, Stalin stopped his car while enroute to the Tamil Nadu assembly to meet with a boy holding a placard saying ‘CM Sir Help Me’ in Chennai’s TTK Road. The student, identified as Satish, met him and thanked for opposing the NEET exams and further urged him to ban the test across the country.
House to school boy who spoke about humanity: Stalin allocated a house to the family of A. Abdul Kalam, the schoolboy who had spoken against hate and to accept each other’s differences, at a Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development (TNUHDB) apartment building. During the meeting his parents told Stalin that their house was damaged during Cyclone Vardah and they couldn’t afford to rebuild it.
Breakfast at schoolgirls's house: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin took a break from his hectic schedule to visit the house of a Narikuravar (indigenous nomadic community) student in Avadi on Friday and had the popular south Indian breakfast of idlis and vada.
Entered Covid ward wearing PPE suit: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin went for a visit to Covid wards and ICUs in a Coimbatore hospital "against advise" from health officials. The Tamil Nadu government called this the first visit by a Chief Minister to a Covid ward in the State.
The DMK chief tweeted pictures and said, "I entered the Covid ward against advise to reassure doctors and frontline workers who risk their lives besides patients and their families."
After launching a drinking water scheme and high-mast light in Avadi, the Chief Minister visited the house of Narikuravar student K Divya, studying in Class 10, near the Avadi bus stand. Upon his arrival, the Chief Minister was received with a bead necklace and later following a brief interaction with students Divya, S Darshini of Class 7, and R Priya of Class 9, he was offered idli and vada with sambar.