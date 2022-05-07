1 year of DMK govt: Stalin announces 5 major schemes

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin announced 5 major schemes at the Tamil Nadu Assembly upon completing one year as the State head. Addressing the House, he named all the MLAs and thanked them for extending support.

Here is the list of announcements made by the chief minister:

*. Breakfast for all government school students

* A special scheme to improve nutrition for children

* Setting up schools of excellence on the lines of model schools in Delhi

* Urban health centres to be set up across the State. In the first phase 708 urban health centres will be established in 21 corporations and 63 municipalities

* Ungal Thogudhiyil Mudalamaichar scheme will be expanded for all the 234 constituencies. For the current financial year, Rs 1,000 cr would be allotted. The scheme will be under his direct control.