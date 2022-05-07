Stalin travels in MTC bus, interacts with women passengers

CHENNAI: Upon completing 1 year of DMK government, Chief Minister MK Stalin travelled in a state-run Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus and interacted with the passengers.

Early in the morning, Stalin visited his mother Dayalu Ammal's house in Gopalapuram to get his blessings.

Later, on his way to pay respects at the memorial of former CM M Karunanidhi at Marina Beach, the Chief Minister suddenly got out of his car and boarded a bus.

He also interacted with one of the female passengers and asked about the free bus travel scheme for women announced by the DMK regime. Free bus travel for women was a pre-poll promise made by the ruling DMK ahead of the April 2021 Assembly elections in the state.

The Chief Minister, who travelled on the busy Radhakrishnan Salai, also reminisced about his school days, saying he travelled by a bus to reach the school.