Kodanad heist-murder case: Jaya's former PA to be grilled for second day

Chennai: A Special Investigation Team deputed to probe into the heist and murder at former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's Kodanad estate in 2017, would be conducting an inquiry with her former PA S Poongundran for the second day on Saturday.

Poongundran is now being probed subsequent to the quizzing of Jaya's aide and former AIADMK general secretary Sasikala, former MLA Arukutty, and AIADMK functionary Sajeevan and his brother Sibi.

A three-hour inquiry was conducted on Friday on the Police Recruits School campus in Coimbatore.

The SIT-led by West Zone IG R Sudhakar questioned him since he might be able to throw light on the happenings in the bungalow, which was used as a summer retreat by Jayalalithaa.

The heist and murder took place at the Kodanad estate on April 23, 2017, barely six months from Jaya's demise. The 11-member gang fled looting valuables and killing the security guard Ohm Bahadur Thapa.

So far, Sayan, 'Wayalar' Manoj, Santhosh Samy, Deepu, Satheesan, Udhayakumar, Justin Joy, Jamsher Ali, Manoj Samy, and Kutty have been arrested. Also, over 220 people were questioned in relation to the case.

