Kodanad heist-murder case: Police grills Jaya's helper Poongundran

Chennai: Former CM J Jayalalithaa's helper, Poongundran in the Kodanad estate, is being inquired by the police on Friday in the investigations relating to the sensational Kodanad heist-murder case of 2017.

The investigation is overseen by the West Zone IG R Sudhakar and DIG of the Coimbatore range, MS Muthusamy. This inquiry follows the probe of Jaya's aide and former AIADMK general secretary Sasikala, former MLA Arukutty, and AIADMK functionary Sajeevan.

So far, Sayan, 'Wayalar' Manoj, Santhosh Samy, Deepu, Satheesan, Udhayakumar, Justin Joy, Jamsher Ali, Manoj Samy, and Kutty have been arrested.

The special team has been probing Poongundran at the Coimbatore Police Training Centre.

Five special teams have been constituted by the State police to probe the sensational heist-murder that happened in the former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's Kodanad estate on April 23, 2017. An 11-member gang looted the valuables and killed security guard Ohm Bahadur.