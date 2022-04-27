Organisers failed to avail nod: Officials

Tiruchy: The festival organisers had not sought proper permission from the officials to conduct the car festival and the carelessness of the organisers was one of the reasons for the accident, said Thanjavur Fire and Rescue official.

Soon after the incident, the officials from the Fire and Rescue Department and Tangedco rushed to the spot and were involved in the rescue operations. “We received information by 3.15 am and reached the spot within five minutes but by that time, 10 people were dead. Since the people had poured water all along the streets, we could not go near the spot,” said Thanjavur Fire and Rescue Department Official (incharge) Banu Priya to reporters.

She said that the organising committee of the festival had not availed any permission from the officials, including the Fire and Rescue Department. “The car proceeding path is a narrow street and the accident occurred at the spot where the narrow road connects with a major road and there was heavy rush of devotees as the festival has been organised after two years gap,” she said.

Since the entire street was drenched with water, the power passed through easily and a few who were aware, jumped off the car and they escaped with injuries. Though the low power supply was stopped, the people failed to notice the high tension power line as they were over enthusiastic, said a Tangedco official on condition of anonymity.