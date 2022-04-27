Temple car comes into contact with live wire; 11 electrocuted in Thanjavur

Thanjavur: As many as 11 persons were electrocuted after a temple car came into contact with the live electric line at Kalimedu village in Thanjavur in wee hours on Wednesday.

A car festival is usually held during the annual Guru Puja of Appar, at Sadhya nakshatra in the Tamil month of Chithirai, by the Appar Mutt located at North bank of village tank at Kalimedu.

The car procession commenced in the midnight and suddenly the hood of the car came into contact with the live electric line in which 11 persons were electrocuted. The victims were identified as Mohan (22) Prathap (36), Raghavan (24), Anbalagan (60), Nagaraj (60), Santhosh (15), Selvam (56), Rajkumar (14), Swaminathan, Bharani and Govindarajan.

Meanwhile a fire broke out in the car and the people ran helter-skelter in which more than 10 persons were said to be injured.

On information, police team led by the SP G Ravali Priya along with fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire, and rescued the injured and sent them to Thanjavur medical College hospital. Among the injured, the condition of four persons is said to be critical.