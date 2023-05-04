Rishabh Pant continues on road to recovery, hits gym

In the story, he pointed to a wall where the quote "Sports do not build character, they reveal it" was written.

Rishabh Pant has been ruled out in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL); however, he could not keep himself away from the game as he has been seen in a stadium, supporting his team Delhi Capitals.

Pant has been a key part of India's team across all formats and the team will miss his services at the upcoming World Test Championship Final against Australia at The Oval on 7 July.

There is no official timeline for his return at the moment but the 25-year-old is also expected to miss the Asia Cup and Cricket World Cup at home later this year.