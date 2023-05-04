Rishabh Pant continues on road to recovery, hits gym

NEW DELHI: Indian wicketkeeper and batsman Rishabh Pant posted a message on Instagram that he visited a gym on Wednesday.
Rishabh Pant is recovering from multiple injuries sustained in a car accident last year.
In the story, he pointed to a wall where the quote "Sports do not build character, they reveal it" was written.
Rishabh Pant has been ruled out in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL); however, he could not keep himself away from the game as he has been seen in a stadium, supporting his team Delhi Capitals.
Pant has been a key part of India's team across all formats and the team will miss his services at the upcoming World Test Championship Final against Australia at The Oval on 7 July.
There is no official timeline for his return at the moment but the 25-year-old is also expected to miss the Asia Cup and Cricket World Cup at home later this year.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android