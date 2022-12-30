Sports

Star keeper Rishabh Pant suffers injuries in car accident

Pant suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition.
Rishabh Pant; A visual from the spot
Rishabh Pant; A visual from the spotPTI, ANI
PTI

NEW DELHI: India's star cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries on Friday when his BMW car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

The 25-year-old, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was taken to a local hospital, sources close to the cricketer confirmed.

''He himself was driving the car when it hit the divider on Delhi Narson border. He was immediately taken to Saksham Hospital but will be shifted to Max Hospital for further treatment,'' the source said.

Pant was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka as he was supposed to join NCA for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border Gavaskar Trophy.

He played a big role in India's two-Test series win against Bangladesh.

