Star keeper Rishabh Pant suffers injuries in car accident

NEW DELHI: India's star cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries on Friday when his BMW car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

The 25-year-old, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was taken to a local hospital, sources close to the cricketer confirmed.

Pant suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition.