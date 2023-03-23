Australia clinches series

After being handed a lifeline on 27 – courtesy of a drop from Shubman Gill – Head flashed hard only to find the third-man fielder. His dismissal brought an end to the opening partnership that was worth 68 off 65 deliveries.

Hardik continued to be the chief tormentor, bagging three wickets in as many overs to leave Australia at 85 for three. Stand-in captain Steve Smith (0) did not trouble the scorers after his outside-edge flew straight to wicketkeeper KL Rahul while the in-form Marsh got a thick inside-edge that was good enough to disturb his stumps.

Warner (23), in at No.4, and Marnus Labuschagne (28) provided a semblance of calm during their 40-run stand for the fourth wicket, but did not convert their starts as they fell to the guile of left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (3/56).

Kuldeep’s third victim was wicketkeeper Alex Carey (38), who had no answer to a peach of a delivery and saw his stumps castled in the 39th over.

Although Australia had no recognised batter in the middle for the final phase of the innings, it put on 69 runs in its last nine overs, thanks to Sean Abbott (26) and Ashton Agar (17).

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (10-0-34-0), no stranger to the conditions, held one end upwith his tight bowling while Rahul was off the field for about an hour and Ishan Kishan deputised in the former’s absence.