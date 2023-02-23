Maxwell, Marsh, Richardson return to Australia squad for India ODIs
MELBOURNE: All-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh were on Thursday named in Australia’s 16-member squad for next month’s three-match ODI series in India along with pacer Jhye Richardson.
The trio will make its long-awaited return to international cricket alongside Pat Cummins, David Warner and Ashton Agar, who have also been named in the squad. The upcoming three ODIs will be played in Mumbai on March 17, Visakhapatnam on March 19 and Chennai on March 22.
Cummins returned home after the second Test in New Delhi due to family illness, while Agar was released from the touring squad to play domestic cricket. Warner, on the other hand, has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests due to an elbow injury.
Cummins, however, is set to return ahead of the third Test to be held in Indore from March 1. Maxwell and Marsh both sat out of the game for a considerable amount of time after undergoing surgeries for broken leg and ankle injury respectively.
Maxwell, who broke his leg in a freak accident in November, has returned to the sport only last week while Marsh last featured in the three-match ODI series against England in November last year.
Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa
