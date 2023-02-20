Happy with his performance after coming back from injury: Jadeja's wife

RAJKOT: India registered a six-wicket win over Australia in the second Test match being played here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in four-match Test series.

Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja bagged the 'Player of the match' award for his stellar show. The southpaw picked up 10 wickets in the match and also scored 26 runs with the bat.

"First of all I would like to congratulate the Indian cricket team because we are number one in all the three formats of the game and of course the kind of contribution he had in his team's performance I am very much happy with his overall performance after injury. The kind of performance he had and the comeback he did after injury I am very happy for that, " said Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja while speaking to ANI.

"Yes, very happy because India won and after five months after recovering from injury he has performed really well. This time it appeared that Ravindra is playing with a free mind. A level of confidence was seen on his face. He bagged seven wickets with the ball and to play such a knock in Test matches. I think that is great for the players and Ravindra is playing very confidently after recovery, " said Ravindra Jadeja's sister Nainaba Jadeja while speaking to ANI.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was out of action for five months due to a knee injury and he had to undergo surgery. Immediately after making his international comeback, Jadeja bagged two consecutive 'Player of the match' awards first in Nagpur Test and now in Delhi.

"When you are injured and you get operated due to that severe injury and to make perform after making a comeback from that type of injury is very difficult for a player. To make a comeback after four months is very mentally challenging as a player as well as physically because you are not aware of the condition of your body on how it will respond after recovering from injury but especially for Ravindra I will say that he is a very positive person and goes to the field with that kind of positive attitude and approach. So, this is his strength and his first priority is cricket. His rehab went well at the NCA with all the physios of BCCI. He just finished 14 years of his cricketing career so he is a very mature player. He knows his strength and he worked on it a lot and we can see the outcome today, " said Jadeja's wife.

"First of all he is mentally very tough and whenever he has made a comeback he has done well. His ability to bounce back is amazing and he is back on the ground after a long time. I had confidence because he was playing after a long time so he himself wanted his performance to be very good and perform well for te team because the world cup is very close. So, any player would want that and Ravindra too is keeping that thing in mind that there is world cup and before that there is IPL. So, we hope that in this upcoming World Cup he does well and keeping all these in mind he is just focussing on his game. After making a comeback people are low on confidence but his confidence level is different. Players and everyone have been helpful and his perfomance is because of the mix of all these things, " said Jadeja's sister.

The 34-year-old all-rounder has bagged 17 wickets in two Tests he has played in the ongoing series so far and has scored 96 runs with the bat at an overage of 48 with his highest score being 70 in Nagpur. His performance has been a dream comeback and he will once again be a key player when India will take on Australia in third Test match in Indore.

"He habitual of getting bored of something after some time and he starts doing different kinds of experiments when he used to play earlier then his body language was different and right now he appears to be a seasoned player performing on the field. He is a very experienced player now. He is playing like a mature player. So, the effect of all these things is definitely seen on the ground because there is a lot of difference when an experienced player plays and when an inexperienced player plays, " said Jadeja's sister.