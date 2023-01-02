Players can afford drivers, should be careful: Kapil on Pant accident

NEW DELHI: The legendary Kapil Dev believes any cricketer representing the country like Rishabh Pant should be ''more careful'' and hire drivers instead of getting behind the wheels to avoid the mishap that happened last week.

Kapil made the statement while reacting to Pant's horrifying accident on Friday while driving his Mercedes on NH-58. The wicket-keeper batter is currently admitted in Max Dehradun with multiple injuries on head, back, knee and ankle. He was on Monday shifted from ICU to a private ward.

''We can avoid things that can lead to mishaps like these,'' Kapil was quoted as saying by ABP News.