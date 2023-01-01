CM Dhami visits hospital in Dehradun to see injured Rishabh Pant

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Dehradun's Max hospital on Sunday afternoon to see the star cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is undergoing treatment after getting seriously injured in a road accident near Roorkee.

CM Dhami also inquired about the medical treatment being given to Pant and the progress the cricketer has made from the doctors at the hospital, as per the official sources.

Dhami announced on Sunday that the Uttarakhand government on 26 January would honour the bus driver and the staff of Haryana roadways, who saved Rishabh Pant's life.