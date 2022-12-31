He said he is a cricketer: Roadways staff on Rishabh Pant's accident

Pant, who was alone in the car, suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. Pant was driving his car when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Images from the accident showed the car in a gutted state.

"Bus driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjeet spotted an uncontrolled car ram over the divider near Gurukul Narsan. They ran towards the car to help the passenger. We have honoured them, state govt will too honour them for the work of humanity," said Panipat Bus Depot general manager K Jangra.

"As we dragged him (Rishabh Pant) out, the car caught fire and burned down within 5-7 seconds. He had major injuries on his back. We enquired about his personal information and that is when he said he is an Indian team cricketer," Bus staff Paramjeet who rescued Cricketer Rishabh Pant said.

Former cricketer VV S Laxman took to Twitter to thank the Haryana Roadways staff who helped Rishabh Pant following his car accident. "Gratitude to Sushil Kumar, a Haryana Roadways driver who took Rishabh Pant away from the burning car, wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance. We are very indebted to you for your selfless service, Sushil ji Real Hero".