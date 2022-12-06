Although Pink Panthers thrived in the first half, in which it inflicted an ‘All Out’, it could only manage a six-point (21-15) advantage at the half-time interval.

Sports Jaipur, Puneri into Pro Kabaddi semi-finals with big victories For Puneri that was without its lead raiders Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde (13 raid points) and Mohammad Nabibakhsh (9 points – 8 raid points and 1 tackle point) impressed.