Proud to have Anand in my team: Dvorkovich ahead of elections

Meanwhile, All India Chess Federation (AICF) secretary and Olympiad tournament director Bharat Singh Chauhan said that the hosting of the international event “still feels like a dream”. “We have done so many things in four months. I do not really know. Everyone supported us. Whatever we touched became gold. Everyone is putting in their best effort. The support from the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Government of India are just amazing. The Tamil Nadu government has been spending a lot of money. It is really hard to believe how we have done it, but we have [eventually] done it,” said Chauhan.