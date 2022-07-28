400 volunteers key to “man-made miracle”

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) was approached by local colleges which were willing to send thousands of students for the volunteering programme. But, the Olympiad organising committee opted for diversity while selecting the candidates. “We wanted to give young chess players and enthusiasts the opportunity to be part of this unique event. We wanted to give the right people the opportunity. We are giving them a decent stipend (approximately Rs 10,000) and good food and accommodation,” Prateek, a state-level chess champion during his school days, said.